Home
/
Vista, CA
/
1480 Countryview Ln
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1480 Countryview Ln
1480 Countryview Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1480 Countryview Lane, Vista, CA 92081
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Text Susan 760-672-2900 for more info or showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1480 Countryview Ln have any available units?
1480 Countryview Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Vista Rent Report
.
Is 1480 Countryview Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1480 Countryview Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 Countryview Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1480 Countryview Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Vista
.
Does 1480 Countryview Ln offer parking?
No, 1480 Countryview Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1480 Countryview Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1480 Countryview Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 Countryview Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1480 Countryview Ln has a pool.
Does 1480 Countryview Ln have accessible units?
No, 1480 Countryview Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 Countryview Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1480 Countryview Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1480 Countryview Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1480 Countryview Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
