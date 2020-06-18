1331 Alta Vista Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Charming 1 bed 1 bath with Views! - Charming 1 bed 1 bath in a large lot with breathtaking panoramic views! This home offers you all the space, peace, & privacy you want! Beautiful laminate flooring through the entire home. Kitchen features modern stainless-steel appliances with stylish cabinetry that gives this home character. You have your own washer and dryer in unit and central A/C for you to enjoy during hot summer days. Utilities included, plus cable and internet for $100/month.



Professionally managed by WeLease. Please call 619-866-3404 or visit our website at www.weleaseusa.com to schedule your showing!



(RLNE5490441)