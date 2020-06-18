1331 Alta Vista Drive

Amenities
Charming 1 bed 1 bath with Views! - Charming 1 bed 1 bath in a large lot with breathtaking panoramic views! This home offers you all the space, peace, & privacy you want! Beautiful laminate flooring through the entire home. Kitchen features modern stainless-steel appliances with stylish cabinetry that gives this home character. You have your own washer and dryer in unit and central A/C for you to enjoy during hot summer days. Utilities included, plus cable and internet for $100/month.
Professionally managed by WeLease. Please call 619-866-3404 or visit our website at www.weleaseusa.com to schedule your showing!
(RLNE5490441)