1331 Alta Vista Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

1331 Alta Vista Drive

1331 Alta Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1331 Alta Vista Drive, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Charming 1 bed 1 bath with Views! - Charming 1 bed 1 bath in a large lot with breathtaking panoramic views! This home offers you all the space, peace, & privacy you want! Beautiful laminate flooring through the entire home. Kitchen features modern stainless-steel appliances with stylish cabinetry that gives this home character. You have your own washer and dryer in unit and central A/C for you to enjoy during hot summer days. Utilities included, plus cable and internet for $100/month.

Professionally managed by WeLease. Please call 619-866-3404 or visit our website at www.weleaseusa.com to schedule your showing!

(RLNE5490441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 Alta Vista Drive have any available units?
1331 Alta Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 Alta Vista Drive have?
Some of 1331 Alta Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 Alta Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Alta Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Alta Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 Alta Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1331 Alta Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 1331 Alta Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1331 Alta Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1331 Alta Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Alta Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 1331 Alta Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1331 Alta Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1331 Alta Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Alta Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 Alta Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

