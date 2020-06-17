All apartments in Vista
128 Camino Corto

128 Camino Corto · No Longer Available
Location

128 Camino Corto, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available July 8, 2019 (possibly as early as July 1, 2019).

128 Camino Corto - recently remodeled 701 square foot, 2 bedroom, 1 bath.

Great central Vista location for this wonderful 4-unit property consisting of 2 duplexes. Each unit has a private yard, 1-car garage plus an assigned parking space, and common laundry facilities.

A full remodel was completed about a year ago with new stainless steel kitchen appliances, complete new bathroom, new flooring, new ceiling fans, fresh paint, and new fixtures!

Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, freeway, transit center, Wave Water Park, and so much more.

Rent of $1700 per month includes water, trash service, and common area landscaping. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities and yard care for their private gated yard.

Sorry. No Section 8.

Security Deposit - $1700 with good credit and payment history.

Pet Policy - Pets OK with owner approval and increased deposit.

Application Process

$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.

Lease Signing Process

If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.

For further information or to schedule a showing please contact

Derrod Properties
(619) 948-4029
CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Camino Corto have any available units?
128 Camino Corto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 Camino Corto have?
Some of 128 Camino Corto's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Camino Corto currently offering any rent specials?
128 Camino Corto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Camino Corto pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Camino Corto is pet friendly.
Does 128 Camino Corto offer parking?
Yes, 128 Camino Corto offers parking.
Does 128 Camino Corto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Camino Corto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Camino Corto have a pool?
No, 128 Camino Corto does not have a pool.
Does 128 Camino Corto have accessible units?
No, 128 Camino Corto does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Camino Corto have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Camino Corto does not have units with dishwashers.
