All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 1235 Peach Grove Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
1235 Peach Grove Ln.
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

1235 Peach Grove Ln.

1235 Peach Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1235 Peach Grove Lane, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single family home in sought-after Brengle Terrace neighborhood. - Single family home in sought-after Brengle Terrace neighborhood. Home is situated in a lovely cul-de-sac. Covered back patio with large yard and mature fruit trees. Close to charming downtown Vista shopping, breweries, and restaurants and beautiful Brengle Terrace Park.

Utilities Included: NONE

Appliances Included: Oven Stove-top Dishwasher

Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No

Amenities: Fireplace Covered Patio Laundry Hook Ups Garage Cable-ready Fruit Trees

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5593054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 Peach Grove Ln. have any available units?
1235 Peach Grove Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 Peach Grove Ln. have?
Some of 1235 Peach Grove Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 Peach Grove Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1235 Peach Grove Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 Peach Grove Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1235 Peach Grove Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 1235 Peach Grove Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 1235 Peach Grove Ln. offers parking.
Does 1235 Peach Grove Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 Peach Grove Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 Peach Grove Ln. have a pool?
No, 1235 Peach Grove Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1235 Peach Grove Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1235 Peach Grove Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 Peach Grove Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1235 Peach Grove Ln. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Apartments with ParkingVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College