1122 Countrywood Lane

2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1200 square feet unit. All utilities and wifi included. On street parking. Storage. Washer and Dryer with unit. Small yard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123032 Property Id 123032
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4894159)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
