1122 Countrywood Lane
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

1122 Countrywood Lane

1122 Countrywood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1122 Countrywood Ln, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Granny Flat - Property Id: 123032

2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1200 square feet unit. All utilities and wifi included. On street parking. Storage. Washer and Dryer with unit. Small yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123032
Property Id 123032

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4894159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Countrywood Lane have any available units?
1122 Countrywood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 Countrywood Lane have?
Some of 1122 Countrywood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Countrywood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Countrywood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Countrywood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1122 Countrywood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1122 Countrywood Lane offer parking?
No, 1122 Countrywood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1122 Countrywood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1122 Countrywood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Countrywood Lane have a pool?
No, 1122 Countrywood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Countrywood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1122 Countrywood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Countrywood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 Countrywood Lane has units with dishwashers.
