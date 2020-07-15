All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133
Last updated July 4 2020 at 9:48 PM

1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133

1095 Shadowridge Drive · (760) 547-5387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1095 Shadowridge Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 6

$1,725

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available August 6th. This one bedroom, one bath condominium home includes AC! This is a bottom floor unit that includes a large patio, an upgraded bath and earthtone paint colors throughout. Additionally, the washer, dryer and refrigerator are all included. Located in the highly desirable Aspens in Shadowridge. There is a detached one car garage. Enjoy the community pool and spa and beautiful surroundings. Minutes to shopping, dining and Highway 78. The Shadowridge Country Club is just across the street. PLEASE NOTE THERE IS NO ADDITIONAL PARKING IN THE COMPLEX. YOUR ONE VEHICLE MUST FIT IN THE GARAGE OR PARK IN ANOTHER DEVELOPMENT ACROSS THE STREET. Advertised price subject to review of credit, employment, background and rental history verification and therefore subject to change. Small pets accepted with additional deposit. Non smokers of any products strictly enforced. View our website at: www.allinvestorsrealty.com to view additional rental homes. Equal Housing Opportunity. CABRE#01134376. Contact Jeannine Ramirez at 760.644.0209 to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 have any available units?
1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 have?
Some of 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 currently offering any rent specials?
1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 is pet friendly.
Does 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 offer parking?
Yes, 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 offers parking.
Does 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 have a pool?
Yes, 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 has a pool.
Does 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 have accessible units?
No, 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 does not have accessible units.
Does 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St
Vista, CA 92084
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity