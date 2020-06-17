All apartments in Visalia
838 South Arroyo Street
838 South Arroyo Street

838 South Arroyo Street · No Longer Available
Location

838 South Arroyo Street, Visalia, CA 93292

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 South Arroyo Street have any available units?
838 South Arroyo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Visalia, CA.
How much is rent in Visalia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Visalia Rent Report.
Is 838 South Arroyo Street currently offering any rent specials?
838 South Arroyo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 South Arroyo Street pet-friendly?
No, 838 South Arroyo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Visalia.
Does 838 South Arroyo Street offer parking?
No, 838 South Arroyo Street does not offer parking.
Does 838 South Arroyo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 South Arroyo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 South Arroyo Street have a pool?
No, 838 South Arroyo Street does not have a pool.
Does 838 South Arroyo Street have accessible units?
No, 838 South Arroyo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 838 South Arroyo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 838 South Arroyo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 838 South Arroyo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 838 South Arroyo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
