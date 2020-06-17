Rent Calculator
Home
/
Visalia, CA
/
838 South Arroyo Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:26 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
838 South Arroyo Street
838 South Arroyo Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
838 South Arroyo Street, Visalia, CA 93292
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 838 South Arroyo Street have any available units?
838 South Arroyo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Visalia, CA
.
How much is rent in Visalia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Visalia Rent Report
.
Is 838 South Arroyo Street currently offering any rent specials?
838 South Arroyo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 South Arroyo Street pet-friendly?
No, 838 South Arroyo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Visalia
.
Does 838 South Arroyo Street offer parking?
No, 838 South Arroyo Street does not offer parking.
Does 838 South Arroyo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 South Arroyo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 South Arroyo Street have a pool?
No, 838 South Arroyo Street does not have a pool.
Does 838 South Arroyo Street have accessible units?
No, 838 South Arroyo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 838 South Arroyo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 838 South Arroyo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 838 South Arroyo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 838 South Arroyo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
