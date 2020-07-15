All apartments in Visalia
810 South Court Street - D

810 South Court Street · No Longer Available
Location

810 South Court Street, Visalia, CA 93277
Central Visalia

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
extra storage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
LINK TO APPLICATION -
https://brgresidential.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

DO NOT BOTHER TENANTS. NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON.

Family-friendly 8-unit complex in park-like setting - weekly landscaping paid by owner! Complex undergoing lots of improvements - new roofs and paint are in the near future! Single level upper unit; 2BR/1BA; private balcony entry; central HVAC (new energy-efficient unit installed 2018); owner pays water/trash; pet considered at owners discretion with additional security deposit and/or pet rent; Great place for families with kids - close to schools, church, parks.

Serious applicants only. DO NOT BOTHER TENANTS. Submit application with this link - https://brgresidential.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
4-unit multi-family apartment complex; fenced front yard with weekly maintenance; quarterly pest control; gated/keyed back entry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 South Court Street - D have any available units?
810 South Court Street - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Visalia, CA.
How much is rent in Visalia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Visalia Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 South Court Street - D have?
Some of 810 South Court Street - D's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 South Court Street - D currently offering any rent specials?
810 South Court Street - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 South Court Street - D pet-friendly?
No, 810 South Court Street - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Visalia.
Does 810 South Court Street - D offer parking?
No, 810 South Court Street - D does not offer parking.
Does 810 South Court Street - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 South Court Street - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 South Court Street - D have a pool?
No, 810 South Court Street - D does not have a pool.
Does 810 South Court Street - D have accessible units?
No, 810 South Court Street - D does not have accessible units.
Does 810 South Court Street - D have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 South Court Street - D does not have units with dishwashers.
