Visalia, CA
6248 West Ceres Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:39 AM

6248 West Ceres Avenue

6248 West Ceres Avenue · (559) 397-0007
Location

6248 West Ceres Avenue, Visalia, CA 93291

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1525 sqft

Amenities

This 3 bed, 2 bath home is located in a newer neighborhood in NW Visalia. The home features a spacious living area with a fireplace, plenty of natural light, and new carpet throughout. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The dining area is fixated near the kitchen and backyard access. The bedrooms are located down the hallway each containing new carpet offering good size closets. The property has a 3 car garage, spacious yards, and is located in a great school district. Apply now at equitygroupinc.com!

*Bonus Amenity Included* An additional $10 fee added to the resident's monthly total will be utilized to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.

Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:
1. Valid Driver's License or ID
2. Proof of Income
3. Social Security Card

The Equity Group Inc.
420 North Court St
Visalia CA 93291
559-732-8800

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6248 West Ceres Avenue have any available units?
6248 West Ceres Avenue has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Visalia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Visalia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6248 West Ceres Avenue have?
Some of 6248 West Ceres Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6248 West Ceres Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6248 West Ceres Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6248 West Ceres Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6248 West Ceres Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Visalia.
Does 6248 West Ceres Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6248 West Ceres Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6248 West Ceres Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6248 West Ceres Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6248 West Ceres Avenue have a pool?
No, 6248 West Ceres Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6248 West Ceres Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6248 West Ceres Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6248 West Ceres Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6248 West Ceres Avenue has units with dishwashers.
