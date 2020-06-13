6248 West Ceres Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bed, 2 bath home is located in a newer neighborhood in NW Visalia. The home features a spacious living area with a fireplace, plenty of natural light, and new carpet throughout. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The dining area is fixated near the kitchen and backyard access. The bedrooms are located down the hallway each containing new carpet offering good size closets. The property has a 3 car garage, spacious yards, and is located in a great school district. Apply now at equitygroupinc.com!



*Bonus Amenity Included* An additional $10 fee added to the resident's monthly total will be utilized to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.



Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:

1. Valid Driver's License or ID

2. Proof of Income

3. Social Security Card



The Equity Group Inc.

420 North Court St

Visalia CA 93291

559-732-8800



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.