4414 West Myrtle Avenue - B

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

FULLY REMODELED Townhouse in El Diamante School District! 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms with a brand new AC / Heater. Water and Trash is paid for by the owner. Washer / Dryer hookups inside unit. NEW: Cabinets, paint, granite, toilets, sinks, faucets, tile flooring, stucco, AC, fans and much more!



REQUIREMENTS: 1. $3,500+ documented or verifiable income.

2. No evictions, no felonies, no judgements, no liens

3. Good rental history (non family / friends)

4. NO PETS

5. If your application is approved, the deposit will be due in order to reserve the unit for you



Please call for more details, please read and know the requirements before calling. Property is available: 6/8/20



Rent: $1,135 Deposit: $1,135



APPLY ONLINE: www.buhlinvestments.com