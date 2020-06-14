All apartments in Visalia
4414 West Myrtle Avenue - B

4414 West Myrtle Avenue · (559) 415-8220
Location

4414 West Myrtle Avenue, Visalia, CA 93277

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FULLY REMODELED Townhouse in El Diamante School District! 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms with a brand new AC / Heater. Water and Trash is paid for by the owner. Washer / Dryer hookups inside unit. NEW: Cabinets, paint, granite, toilets, sinks, faucets, tile flooring, stucco, AC, fans and much more!

REQUIREMENTS: 1. $3,500+ documented or verifiable income.
2. No evictions, no felonies, no judgements, no liens
3. Good rental history (non family / friends)
4. NO PETS
5. If your application is approved, the deposit will be due in order to reserve the unit for you

Please call for more details, please read and know the requirements before calling. Property is available: 6/8/20

Rent: $1,135 Deposit: $1,135

APPLY ONLINE: www.buhlinvestments.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 West Myrtle Avenue - B have any available units?
4414 West Myrtle Avenue - B has a unit available for $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Visalia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Visalia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4414 West Myrtle Avenue - B have?
Some of 4414 West Myrtle Avenue - B's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 West Myrtle Avenue - B currently offering any rent specials?
4414 West Myrtle Avenue - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 West Myrtle Avenue - B pet-friendly?
No, 4414 West Myrtle Avenue - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Visalia.
Does 4414 West Myrtle Avenue - B offer parking?
No, 4414 West Myrtle Avenue - B does not offer parking.
Does 4414 West Myrtle Avenue - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 West Myrtle Avenue - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 West Myrtle Avenue - B have a pool?
No, 4414 West Myrtle Avenue - B does not have a pool.
Does 4414 West Myrtle Avenue - B have accessible units?
No, 4414 West Myrtle Avenue - B does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 West Myrtle Avenue - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4414 West Myrtle Avenue - B does not have units with dishwashers.
