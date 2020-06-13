2842 West Sedona Avenue

Amenities

This nice 3 bed, 2 bath home is located in NW Visalia in a quiet neighborhood. The home features a spacious living room with a fireplace and plenty of natural light. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The dining area sits near the entrance of the home near the kitchen. The bedrooms are located down the hallway each containing newer carpet and good size closets. The master having access to it's own bathroom and large walk in closet. The property has an attached 2 car garage with built in shelving, front and back lawn care included, and is located in a nice neighborhood near schools. Apply now at equitygroupinc.com!



*Bonus Amenity Included* An additional $10 fee added to the resident's monthly total will be utilized to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.