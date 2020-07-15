Amenities

2732 S. Sallee Court Available 08/10/20 2732 Sallee - Visalia - This Apartment Has New Tile Flooring, Paint, And Light Fixtures. Central Air And Heating. Has A Fireplace Area. Blinds Throughout. Front Security Door. Kitchen Area Has A Stove And Dishwasher. Inside Laundry Hook-Ups. Has An Exterior Storage Closet. Landscaped Front Yard. Fenced Backyard With A Patio Area. One Carport Space And One Space In Front Of The Unit. This Apartment Is About 1100 Square Foot. No Pets Please.

Includes: Water, Sewer, Trash, Pest Control Service, And Front Yard Care

Schools: Crestwood, La Joya, El Diamante



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4853409)