Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

2732 S. Sallee Court

2732 South Sallee Court · (559) 684-9094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2732 South Sallee Court, Visalia, CA 93277

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2732 S. Sallee Court · Avail. Aug 10

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2732 S. Sallee Court Available 08/10/20 2732 Sallee - Visalia - This Apartment Has New Tile Flooring, Paint, And Light Fixtures. Central Air And Heating. Has A Fireplace Area. Blinds Throughout. Front Security Door. Kitchen Area Has A Stove And Dishwasher. Inside Laundry Hook-Ups. Has An Exterior Storage Closet. Landscaped Front Yard. Fenced Backyard With A Patio Area. One Carport Space And One Space In Front Of The Unit. This Apartment Is About 1100 Square Foot. No Pets Please.
Includes: Water, Sewer, Trash, Pest Control Service, And Front Yard Care
Schools: Crestwood, La Joya, El Diamante

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4853409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 S. Sallee Court have any available units?
2732 S. Sallee Court has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Visalia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Visalia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2732 S. Sallee Court have?
Some of 2732 S. Sallee Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2732 S. Sallee Court currently offering any rent specials?
2732 S. Sallee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 S. Sallee Court pet-friendly?
No, 2732 S. Sallee Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Visalia.
Does 2732 S. Sallee Court offer parking?
Yes, 2732 S. Sallee Court offers parking.
Does 2732 S. Sallee Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2732 S. Sallee Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 S. Sallee Court have a pool?
No, 2732 S. Sallee Court does not have a pool.
Does 2732 S. Sallee Court have accessible units?
No, 2732 S. Sallee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 S. Sallee Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2732 S. Sallee Court has units with dishwashers.
