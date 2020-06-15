Amenities
2627 W. Sedona Avenue Available 07/15/20 2627 W. Sedona - Visalia - This Home Has Plank Tile And Carpet Flooring. Dinning Room Area. Blinds Throughout. Central Air And Heating. Ceiling Fans. Kitchen Area Has A Stove, Dishwasher, And A Built-In Microwave. Tile Kitchen Counter Tops. Laundry Room With Gas Hook-ups. Landscaped Front And Back Yard. Attached Two Car Garage. Outside Pets Okay With Prior Approval And Pet Deposit.
Includes: Yard Care
Schools: Shannon Ranch, Green Acres, Redwood
