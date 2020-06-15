All apartments in Visalia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2627 W. Sedona Avenue

2627 West Sedona Avenue · (559) 684-9094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2627 West Sedona Avenue, Visalia, CA 93291

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2627 W. Sedona Avenue · Avail. Jul 15

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1451 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2627 W. Sedona Avenue Available 07/15/20 2627 W. Sedona - Visalia - This Home Has Plank Tile And Carpet Flooring. Dinning Room Area. Blinds Throughout. Central Air And Heating. Ceiling Fans. Kitchen Area Has A Stove, Dishwasher, And A Built-In Microwave. Tile Kitchen Counter Tops. Laundry Room With Gas Hook-ups. Landscaped Front And Back Yard. Attached Two Car Garage. Outside Pets Okay With Prior Approval And Pet Deposit.
Includes: Yard Care
Schools: Shannon Ranch, Green Acres, Redwood

(RLNE1993572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 W. Sedona Avenue have any available units?
2627 W. Sedona Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Visalia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Visalia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 W. Sedona Avenue have?
Some of 2627 W. Sedona Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 W. Sedona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2627 W. Sedona Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 W. Sedona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2627 W. Sedona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2627 W. Sedona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2627 W. Sedona Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2627 W. Sedona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 W. Sedona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 W. Sedona Avenue have a pool?
No, 2627 W. Sedona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2627 W. Sedona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2627 W. Sedona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 W. Sedona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2627 W. Sedona Avenue has units with dishwashers.
