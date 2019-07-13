Rent Calculator
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM
16625 E Bellbrook Street
16625 East Bellbrook Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16625 East Bellbrook Street, Vincent, CA 91722
Covina-Valley
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
GREAT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY*THIS HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS*1 BATH*SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16625 E Bellbrook Street have any available units?
16625 E Bellbrook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Vincent, CA
.
Is 16625 E Bellbrook Street currently offering any rent specials?
16625 E Bellbrook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16625 E Bellbrook Street pet-friendly?
No, 16625 E Bellbrook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Vincent
.
Does 16625 E Bellbrook Street offer parking?
No, 16625 E Bellbrook Street does not offer parking.
Does 16625 E Bellbrook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16625 E Bellbrook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16625 E Bellbrook Street have a pool?
No, 16625 E Bellbrook Street does not have a pool.
Does 16625 E Bellbrook Street have accessible units?
No, 16625 E Bellbrook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16625 E Bellbrook Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16625 E Bellbrook Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16625 E Bellbrook Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16625 E Bellbrook Street does not have units with air conditioning.
