All apartments in Vincent
Find more places like 16625 E Bellbrook Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vincent, CA
/
16625 E Bellbrook Street
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

16625 E Bellbrook Street

16625 East Bellbrook Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16625 East Bellbrook Street, Vincent, CA 91722
Covina-Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
GREAT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY*THIS HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS*1 BATH*SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16625 E Bellbrook Street have any available units?
16625 E Bellbrook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vincent, CA.
Is 16625 E Bellbrook Street currently offering any rent specials?
16625 E Bellbrook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16625 E Bellbrook Street pet-friendly?
No, 16625 E Bellbrook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vincent.
Does 16625 E Bellbrook Street offer parking?
No, 16625 E Bellbrook Street does not offer parking.
Does 16625 E Bellbrook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16625 E Bellbrook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16625 E Bellbrook Street have a pool?
No, 16625 E Bellbrook Street does not have a pool.
Does 16625 E Bellbrook Street have accessible units?
No, 16625 E Bellbrook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16625 E Bellbrook Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16625 E Bellbrook Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16625 E Bellbrook Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16625 E Bellbrook Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAAzusa, CACovina, CAMonrovia, CABaldwin Park, CADuarte, CACitrus, CA
Glendora, CAWalnut, CAArcadia, CAHacienda Heights, CASan Dimas, CAEl Monte, CAWhittier, CADiamond Bar, CAPomona, CARowland Heights, CATemple City, CALa Verne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles