17822 Beckley Circle, Villa Park, CA 92861 Villa Park
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home with remodeled kitchen, baths, and flooring. Show fantastic. Single level with entertaining yard. Everything has been updated in this home. Located on a cul de sac street with other million-dollar homes
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17822 Beckley Circle have any available units?
17822 Beckley Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Villa Park, CA.
What amenities does 17822 Beckley Circle have?
Some of 17822 Beckley Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17822 Beckley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
17822 Beckley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.