Villa Park, CA
10628 Carmel View Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10628 Carmel View Road

10628 Carmel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10628 Carmel Drive, Villa Park, CA 92861
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
business center
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
pool
internet access
media room
tennis court
***Carmel Valley -Del Mar ***
This convenient, comfortable and stylish condo is located in an incredibly lushly landscaped garden setting in Carmel Valley. You will enjoy the quiet zen-like setting with its many streams, Koi ponds and wandering walks. It is close to many corporate centers while you will also find beaches (Del Mar, Torrey Pines), shopping dining and movie theatres just a few minutes away a the upscale Del mar Highlands Town Center with more dining and boutiques in the quaint Del Mar Village. You can easily access the freeways (56, I-5, 805) to get to all areas of San Diego! The condo is nicely appointed with queen beds in both the master suite and guest bedroom- each with plenty of closet space too! Bring your inner chef for the well-equipped and updated kitchen. This is a corner, downstairs unit with a nice open feeling, lots of light and a great bar open to the living and dining rooms.

Relax in front of the cozy fireplace during cool evenings and enjoy the patio sitting area too. Plenty of storage space throughout. Fully equipped with all linens, just bring your clothes and begin relaxing! Or if you are working at one of the many nearby business centers this is the spot for you! Cable TV, internet and all utilities (with reasonable limits) included.
The pool and Jacuzzi are both nearby and there are tennis courts on the grounds also!
Full sized stackable washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience.
Ground floor level / End unit ( Close to pool )

This is a non-smoking property.
Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10628 Carmel View Road have any available units?
10628 Carmel View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Villa Park, CA.
What amenities does 10628 Carmel View Road have?
Some of 10628 Carmel View Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10628 Carmel View Road currently offering any rent specials?
10628 Carmel View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10628 Carmel View Road pet-friendly?
No, 10628 Carmel View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villa Park.
Does 10628 Carmel View Road offer parking?
No, 10628 Carmel View Road does not offer parking.
Does 10628 Carmel View Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10628 Carmel View Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10628 Carmel View Road have a pool?
Yes, 10628 Carmel View Road has a pool.
Does 10628 Carmel View Road have accessible units?
No, 10628 Carmel View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10628 Carmel View Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10628 Carmel View Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10628 Carmel View Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10628 Carmel View Road does not have units with air conditioning.
