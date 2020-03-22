Rent Calculator
Last updated March 22 2020 at 9:24 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10401 Kenwick Drive
10401 Kenwick Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10401 Kenwick Drive, Villa Park, CA 92861
Villa Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
None
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10401 Kenwick Drive have any available units?
10401 Kenwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Villa Park, CA
.
Is 10401 Kenwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10401 Kenwick Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10401 Kenwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10401 Kenwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Villa Park
.
Does 10401 Kenwick Drive offer parking?
No, 10401 Kenwick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10401 Kenwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10401 Kenwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10401 Kenwick Drive have a pool?
No, 10401 Kenwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10401 Kenwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 10401 Kenwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10401 Kenwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10401 Kenwick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10401 Kenwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10401 Kenwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
