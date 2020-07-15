/
2 bedroom apartments
177 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
View Park-Windsor Hills
5729 1/2 S. Harcourt
5729 1/2 S Harcourt Ave, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 2 Bedroom- 2 Bath - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath rear house in a lovely neighborhood , completely remodeled kitchen, and bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of View Park-Windsor Hills
North Inglewood
317 E Hazel St H
317 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom - Property Id: 316050 Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit upgraded with refrigerator, stove, Dishwasher, laminate flooring and ceiling fans throughout.
Park Mesa Heights
6621 Crenshaw Boulevard
6621 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
950 sqft
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH! Emily Rizvi| Pan American Properties | 714-628-6269 Love where you LIVE! Our apartment homes are fully renovated, stop by today to tour our community.
North Inglewood
317 E Hazel St I
317 E Hazel St, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Spacious Apartment Centrally Located - Property Id: 302675 Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit upgraded with garbage disposal, refrigerator, stove, laminate flooring and ceiling fans throughout.
Park Mesa Heights
4210 W 58th Place
4210 West 58th Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1416 sqft
NEW HOUSE IN THE MARKET! Here is the perfect opportunity to live in a Newly renovated house in the beautiful area of View Park/Park Hill Heights in Los Angeles County.
North Inglewood
310 E Hyde Park Boulevard
310 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Welcome to Inglewood! Freshly remodeled inside. You'll love this beautifully remodeled , spacious two bedroom one bath . Centrally located to shopping, transportation, restaurants, and LAX. Within minutes of the Forum and new LA Rams Stadium.
North Inglewood
324 E Plymouth Street
324 East Plymouth Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
850 sqft
Welcome to inglewood Charmer Newly updated condo with a townhome feeling. Unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage. There is a main floor bedroom and bathroom.
Park Mesa Heights
5306 1/2 7th Ave
5306 1/2 7th Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
950 sqft
Perfect Short Term OR Long Term Rental! Fully Furnished and Ready to Move in!! Centrally located, clean, comfortable, light-filled 2 bedroom home with private entrance and plenty of views and fresh air with high ceiling.
North Inglewood
756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20
756 North Inglewood Avenue, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
953 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2Bed / 2Ba CONDO For Rent! - Be the FIRST to live in the NEWLY Remodeled 2 Bedroom/2 Full Bathroom! 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms Upper Floor / Corner Unit Approximately 1,000 SF All New Remodel Entire Unit New flooring New recessed
Results within 5 miles of View Park-Windsor Hills
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,757
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhomes on Emerson in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,192
985 sqft
Great location, close to downtown, USC, Beverly Hills and Century City. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Communal amenities include pool, clubhouse, community garden, hot tub and garage.
Greater Wilshire
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1341 sqft
***WE ARE OPEN!*** Offering all tour options: Virtual, Self-Guided, or In-Person.
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,313
1030 sqft
Nestled in Koreatown, just minutes from Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. Apartments with balcony and custom cabinets. Community amenities include a pool, resident lounge, fitness center, and a rooftop deck with expansive city views.
Mid-City West
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1515 sqft
Upscale living in the heart of LA. Dramatic living spaces with large windows overlooking the city. Energy-efficient interiors, gourmet kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site private lounge, outdoor terrace, and resort-style pool and cabana.
Greater Wilshire
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,755
1178 sqft
Newly revamped one- and two-bedroom homes with quartz countertops, 10-foot ceilings, central air-conditioning, and hardwood floors. Sparkling pool, dry sauna, and whirlpool spa available for residents. Minutes away from Hollywood.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,762
1294 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
Mid-City West
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1285 sqft
Smoke-free homes with granite countertops, private balconies, and extra storage room. Common amenities include a rooftop lounge, saltwater pool, and state-of-the-art gym. Twenty minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Mid-City West
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,222
1164 sqft
Close to Wilshire Blvd and a short walk from S La Brea Ave. Luxury apartments with a fireplace, a patio/balcony and stainless steel kitchen appliances. A Mediterranean-style community offers a pool, courtyard and clubhouse.
Mid-City West
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,108
1022 sqft
Located just steps away from The Grove and Farmers Market. Community features an outdoor fire pit, gym, 24-hour laundry and on-site market. Homes have gas fireplaces and wood flooring.
Mid-City West
Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,370
1408 sqft
Close to Park La Brea and Highway 101. Mediterranean-style apartments with patio/balcony, hardwood floors and a luxury kitchen with appliances. Community includes a dog park, concierge service and a gym.
South Robertson
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Washington Culver
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,035
785 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing! cutting-edge amenities meet the comforts of home for your next level living experience. That’s because we’re creating a dynamic community with you in mind. No need to thank us – we deserve each other.
