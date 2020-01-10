All apartments in View Park-Windsor Hills
Home
/
View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
/
5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue
Last updated January 10 2020 at 1:46 AM

5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue

5924 South Fairfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5924 South Fairfax Avenue, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA 90056
View Park-Windsor Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Agent to accompany any showings and requires at least a 24hr notice. In addition to the first month's rent, the owner requires a DOUBLE security deposit of $5990 + $2995 for first month's rent for a total move in of $8985. All applicants to submit a rental application, copy of ID, SS Card, and 2 of the most recent pay stubs, bank statements. All applications are subject to a credit & background check ($45 fee for each applicant 18 years or older). Reports are run by the listing agent and we will not accept a hard copy or PDF copy of the credit report. Lease Minimum 12 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue have any available units?
5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue have?
Some of 5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in View Park-Windsor Hills.
Does 5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue offers parking.
Does 5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue have a pool?
No, 5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5924 South FAIRFAX Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
