Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:00 PM

17667 View Mount Court

17667 View Mount Ct · (909) 296-5558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17667 View Mount Ct, Victorville, CA 92395
East Bear Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 17667 View Mount Court · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2741 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
17667 View Mount Court Available 08/01/20 Great six bedroom home in a wounderful neighborhood. - FOR QUICK RESPONSE AND TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE EMAIL HOTTHMESPM@GMAIL.COM

Popular two-story floor plan with 6 bedrooms and 3 baths. Home is ready for an immediate move-in. Granite counters in the kitchen, dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances. This spacious and inviting floor plan is sure to fit your family's needs.…

If you have kids, they will be zoned to go to the following top-rated schools:
Lomitas Elementary
Lakeview leadership Academy
Victor Valley High School

This new 6 bedroom/ 3 bath home features:
* Grand two-story home on large home sites
* Gourmet Kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances
* Open kitchen area for family gatherings
* Two car garage
* Spacious Master Suite with elegant Master Bathroom and Closet
* Supersized walk-in closet
* Master Bath features dual separate sinks, soaking tub and separate shower
* Convenient downstairs laundry room

UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone, Water, and Internet, All
No Smoking allowed in this property
Pets Allowed with restrictions and refundable pet deposit

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
HOTT Homes Property Management (DRE Lic #01448692)
Agent: Alan Beacham
Email: hotthomespm@gmail.com EMAIL highly preferred
Phone: 909 296 5558

TO APPLY:
http://hotthomes.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5970365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17667 View Mount Court have any available units?
17667 View Mount Court has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Victorville, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Victorville Rent Report.
What amenities does 17667 View Mount Court have?
Some of 17667 View Mount Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17667 View Mount Court currently offering any rent specials?
17667 View Mount Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17667 View Mount Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 17667 View Mount Court is pet friendly.
Does 17667 View Mount Court offer parking?
Yes, 17667 View Mount Court offers parking.
Does 17667 View Mount Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17667 View Mount Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17667 View Mount Court have a pool?
No, 17667 View Mount Court does not have a pool.
Does 17667 View Mount Court have accessible units?
No, 17667 View Mount Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17667 View Mount Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 17667 View Mount Court does not have units with dishwashers.
