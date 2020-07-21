Amenities
17667 View Mount Court Available 08/01/20 Great six bedroom home in a wounderful neighborhood. - FOR QUICK RESPONSE AND TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE EMAIL HOTTHMESPM@GMAIL.COM
Popular two-story floor plan with 6 bedrooms and 3 baths. Home is ready for an immediate move-in. Granite counters in the kitchen, dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances. This spacious and inviting floor plan is sure to fit your family's needs.…
If you have kids, they will be zoned to go to the following top-rated schools:
Lomitas Elementary
Lakeview leadership Academy
Victor Valley High School
This new 6 bedroom/ 3 bath home features:
* Grand two-story home on large home sites
* Gourmet Kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances
* Open kitchen area for family gatherings
* Two car garage
* Spacious Master Suite with elegant Master Bathroom and Closet
* Supersized walk-in closet
* Master Bath features dual separate sinks, soaking tub and separate shower
* Convenient downstairs laundry room
UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone, Water, and Internet, All
No Smoking allowed in this property
Pets Allowed with restrictions and refundable pet deposit
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
HOTT Homes Property Management (DRE Lic #01448692)
Agent: Alan Beacham
Email: hotthomespm@gmail.com EMAIL highly preferred
Phone: 909 296 5558
TO APPLY:
http://hotthomes.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5970365)