16465 Green Tree Blvd. #48

Green Tree Condo- 3 Bedrooms 3 Baths - Green Tree Condo- 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Single Story, Attached 2 Car Garage with Laundry Hookups, End unit

Large Living Room with Fireplace, Spacious Kitchen with skylights, Lots of Kitchen Cabinets and Pantry

Attached patio or foyer connecting to Master Bedroom and Spare Bedroom. Community in Ground Pool.

Master Bedroom has a spacious closet. Close to transportation, Freeway and shopping



***ONLY TWO VEHICLES PERMITTED



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Maria De La Torre at (760) 242-6086



Qualifying Criteria:

FICO score must be 650 or better

Income must be 3x's the rent

Income must be verifiable

Everyone over 18 must apply

Credit Check fee $40 per applicant

No Evictions

No open bankruptcies

No criminal records



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5626510)