Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

16465 Green Tree Blvd. #48

16465 Green Tree Boulevard · (760) 242-6086
Location

16465 Green Tree Boulevard, Victorville, CA 92395
East Bear Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16465 Green Tree Blvd. #48 · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1539 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Green Tree Condo- 3 Bedrooms 3 Baths - Green Tree Condo- 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Single Story, Attached 2 Car Garage with Laundry Hookups, End unit
Large Living Room with Fireplace, Spacious Kitchen with skylights, Lots of Kitchen Cabinets and Pantry
Attached patio or foyer connecting to Master Bedroom and Spare Bedroom. Community in Ground Pool.
Master Bedroom has a spacious closet. Close to transportation, Freeway and shopping

***ONLY TWO VEHICLES PERMITTED

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Maria De La Torre at (760) 242-6086

Qualifying Criteria:
FICO score must be 650 or better
Income must be 3x's the rent
Income must be verifiable
Everyone over 18 must apply
Credit Check fee $40 per applicant
No Evictions
No open bankruptcies
No criminal records

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5626510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

