16465 Green Tree Blvd. #48

Amenities
Green Tree Condo- 3 Bedrooms 3 Baths - Green Tree Condo- 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Single Story, Attached 2 Car Garage with Laundry Hookups, End unit
Large Living Room with Fireplace, Spacious Kitchen with skylights, Lots of Kitchen Cabinets and Pantry
Attached patio or foyer connecting to Master Bedroom and Spare Bedroom. Community in Ground Pool.
Master Bedroom has a spacious closet. Close to transportation, Freeway and shopping
***ONLY TWO VEHICLES PERMITTED
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Maria De La Torre at (760) 242-6086
Qualifying Criteria:
FICO score must be 650 or better
Income must be 3x's the rent
Income must be verifiable
Everyone over 18 must apply
Credit Check fee $40 per applicant
No Evictions
No open bankruptcies
No criminal records
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5626510)