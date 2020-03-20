All apartments in Victorville
Find more places like 15427 Chaparral St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 27 2020 at 9:34 PM

15427 Chaparral St

15427 Chaparral Street · (909) 375-1111 ext. 1167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15427 Chaparral Street, Victorville, CA 92394
West City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15427 Chaparral St · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1593 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NICE CLEAN HOME IN QUIET VICTORVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD AVAILABLE NOW - NICE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Featuring a large spacious formal living room, separate family room with fireplace that is adjacent to the kitchen vaulted ceilings in the great room areas. Master bathroom with separate private bath, 3 additional good sized bedrooms and a second full bath. New tile flooring throughout the main living areas, carpet in bedrooms. 2 car attached garage with work area. RV parking and plenty of space in the back yard to make it your own! www.utopiamanagement.com
Good Credit, no evictions, no bankruptcies. Pets NEGOTIABLE with additional PET DEPOSIT AND RENT.

(RLNE4761571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15427 Chaparral St have any available units?
15427 Chaparral St has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Victorville, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Victorville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15427 Chaparral St have?
Some of 15427 Chaparral St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15427 Chaparral St currently offering any rent specials?
15427 Chaparral St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15427 Chaparral St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15427 Chaparral St is pet friendly.
Does 15427 Chaparral St offer parking?
Yes, 15427 Chaparral St does offer parking.
Does 15427 Chaparral St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15427 Chaparral St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15427 Chaparral St have a pool?
No, 15427 Chaparral St does not have a pool.
Does 15427 Chaparral St have accessible units?
No, 15427 Chaparral St does not have accessible units.
Does 15427 Chaparral St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15427 Chaparral St does not have units with dishwashers.
