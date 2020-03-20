Rent Calculator
12892 Dos Palmas Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM
12892 Dos Palmas Road
12892 Dos Palmas Road
Location
12892 Dos Palmas Road, Victorville, CA 92392
West Bear Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom and 3 bath corner house in desirable area of Victorville close to shopping, schools and parks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12892 Dos Palmas Road have any available units?
12892 Dos Palmas Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Victorville, CA
.
How much is rent in Victorville, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Victorville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12892 Dos Palmas Road have?
Some of 12892 Dos Palmas Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 12892 Dos Palmas Road currently offering any rent specials?
12892 Dos Palmas Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12892 Dos Palmas Road pet-friendly?
No, 12892 Dos Palmas Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Victorville
.
Does 12892 Dos Palmas Road offer parking?
Yes, 12892 Dos Palmas Road does offer parking.
Does 12892 Dos Palmas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12892 Dos Palmas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12892 Dos Palmas Road have a pool?
No, 12892 Dos Palmas Road does not have a pool.
Does 12892 Dos Palmas Road have accessible units?
No, 12892 Dos Palmas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12892 Dos Palmas Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12892 Dos Palmas Road has units with dishwashers.
