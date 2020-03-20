12724 Fair Glen Dr..

Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a beautiful home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This home is centrally located within close proximity to schools, parks, shopping centers, and the 15 freeway.



Upon entry is very spacious family room with a beautiful staircase. Living room, dining room, and kitchen feature a nice open layout making entertaining a breeze! Living room features a fireplace for those cold nights. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space for all your storage needs and a center island provides extra counter space. Master bedroom is very spacious and features a large walk-in closet. Master bathroom features dual sinks, standing shower, and tub. Other bedrooms are good size. This home also has a giant loft upstairs! Laundry room is conveniently located inside and has a sink and storage closet. This home also features a large attached 3 car garage. Don't miss out!



This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com and click the button to “Schedule Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (760) 713-6690 ext. 1.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

12555-A Mariposa Rd.

Victorville, CA 92395

760-713-6690