12724 Fair Glen Dr.
12724 Fair Glen Dr.
12724 Fair Glen Dr.

12724 Fair Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12724 Fair Glen Lane, Victorville, CA 92392
West Bear Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a beautiful home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This home is centrally located within close proximity to schools, parks, shopping centers, and the 15 freeway.

Upon entry is very spacious family room with a beautiful staircase. Living room, dining room, and kitchen feature a nice open layout making entertaining a breeze! Living room features a fireplace for those cold nights. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space for all your storage needs and a center island provides extra counter space. Master bedroom is very spacious and features a large walk-in closet. Master bathroom features dual sinks, standing shower, and tub. Other bedrooms are good size. This home also has a giant loft upstairs! Laundry room is conveniently located inside and has a sink and storage closet. This home also features a large attached 3 car garage. Don't miss out!

This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com and click the button to “Schedule Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (760) 713-6690 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
12555-A Mariposa Rd.
Victorville, CA 92395
760-713-6690

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12724 Fair Glen Dr. have any available units?
12724 Fair Glen Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Victorville, CA.
How much is rent in Victorville, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Victorville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12724 Fair Glen Dr. have?
Some of 12724 Fair Glen Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12724 Fair Glen Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12724 Fair Glen Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12724 Fair Glen Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12724 Fair Glen Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Victorville.
Does 12724 Fair Glen Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12724 Fair Glen Dr. does offer parking.
Does 12724 Fair Glen Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12724 Fair Glen Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12724 Fair Glen Dr. have a pool?
No, 12724 Fair Glen Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12724 Fair Glen Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12724 Fair Glen Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12724 Fair Glen Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12724 Fair Glen Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

