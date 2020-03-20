All apartments in Victorville
Find more places like 12474 1st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Victorville, CA
/
12474 1st Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:00 PM

12474 1st Avenue

12474 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Victorville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12474 1st Avenue, Victorville, CA 92395
East Bear Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Senior Only Community: please do not cawll. if you are interested you may view the property on Sunday June 7th from 1-3 PM. Must have Good Credit. Must be at least 55 years old

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12474 1st Avenue have any available units?
12474 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Victorville, CA.
How much is rent in Victorville, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Victorville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12474 1st Avenue have?
Some of 12474 1st Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12474 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12474 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12474 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12474 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Victorville.
Does 12474 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12474 1st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 12474 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12474 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12474 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 12474 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12474 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12474 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12474 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12474 1st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Vista Apartments
15450 Nisqualli Rd
Victorville, CA 92395
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd
Victorville, CA 92392

Similar Pages

Victorville Apartments with BalconyVictorville Apartments with Parking
Victorville Apartments with PoolVictorville Dog Friendly Apartments
Victorville Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CATustin, CAWhittier, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACovina, CA
El Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CALa Verne, CAMenifee, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West City
East Bear Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles