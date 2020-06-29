YOLO West Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym parking bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge.



Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Has Arrived.



With an unrivaled quality, robust unit amenities, and curated common area spaces and experiences, YOLO West is more than a home – it’s a destination. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to be the very first to live in this new standard for luxury living for Ventura County.



YOLO West is a 45-unit community with 11 distinct floor plans catering to your lifestyle desires. Our contemporary, condo-quality apartment homes are the largest in the market and include live/work units*. Each has a welcoming layout with raised ceilings, and most have dens and great rooms that allow you to entertain, retreat, relax and indulge. The community also features a courtyard gathering area on the second floor with spectacular views, a community gym, and resort-style fire pits with outdoor furniture. Storage rooms are also available. YOLO West embodies the superior quality you've come to expect from YOLO communitie