All apartments in Ventura
Find more places like YOLO West Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventura, CA
/
YOLO West Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

YOLO West Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
11114 Darling Road · (805) 420-7512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get 1 month rent free if moved in within 45 days!* (*Free month will be given on 2nd month after move in date). Now offering Facetime Tours! Contact tour leasing team to schedule
Browse Similar Places
Ventura
See all
Saticoy
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11114 Darling Road, Ventura, CA 93004
Saticoy

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from YOLO West Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge.

Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Has Arrived.

With an unrivaled quality, robust unit amenities, and curated common area spaces and experiences, YOLO West is more than a home – it’s a destination. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to be the very first to live in this new standard for luxury living for Ventura County.

YOLO West is a 45-unit community with 11 distinct floor plans catering to your lifestyle desires. Our contemporary, condo-quality apartment homes are the largest in the market and include live/work units*. Each has a welcoming layout with raised ceilings, and most have dens and great rooms that allow you to entertain, retreat, relax and indulge. The community also features a courtyard gathering area on the second floor with spectacular views, a community gym, and resort-style fire pits with outdoor furniture. Storage rooms are also available. YOLO West embodies the superior quality you've come to expect from YOLO communitie

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does YOLO West Apartments have any available units?
YOLO West Apartments has 2 units available starting at $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does YOLO West Apartments have?
Some of YOLO West Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is YOLO West Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
YOLO West Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Get 1 month rent free if moved in within 45 days!* (*Free month will be given on 2nd month after move in date). Now offering Facetime Tours! Contact tour leasing team to schedule
Is YOLO West Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, YOLO West Apartments is pet friendly.
Does YOLO West Apartments offer parking?
Yes, YOLO West Apartments offers parking.
Does YOLO West Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, YOLO West Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does YOLO West Apartments have a pool?
No, YOLO West Apartments does not have a pool.
Does YOLO West Apartments have accessible units?
No, YOLO West Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does YOLO West Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, YOLO West Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does YOLO West Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, YOLO West Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for YOLO West Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd
Ventura, CA 93003
Coastline Ventura
997 Vista Del Mar Place
Ventura, CA 93001
Ventura Terrace
6600 Telephone Rd
Ventura, CA 93004
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl
Ventura, CA 93003
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave
Ventura, CA 93004
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln
Ventura, CA 93004
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir
Ventura, CA 93003

Similar Pages

Ventura 1 BedroomsVentura 2 Bedrooms
Ventura Apartments with BalconyVentura Apartments with Parking
Ventura Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CACalabasas, CA
Agoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CAGoleta, CASan Fernando, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CATaft, CATopanga, CACarpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

SaticoySerra
Thille

Apartments Near Colleges

Ventura CollegeUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Santa BarbaraCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity