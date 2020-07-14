All apartments in Ventura
Find more places like Via Ventura.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventura, CA
/
Via Ventura
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Via Ventura

930 Pacific Strand Pl · (805) 601-8023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ventura
See all
Thille
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA 93003
Thille

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09-102 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,019

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 03-107 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,019

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 03-206 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,027

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-203 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,524

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Via Ventura.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
internet access
key fob access
online portal
LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE AT VIA VENTURA! Via Ventura Apartments is situated between Thousand Oaks and Santa Barbara, with scenic mountain views and a quick drive to the coast. We are located near great restaurants and shopping at Ventura Gateway and Pacific View Malls. We also offer easy access to the 101 and 126 and are only a short distance to Ventura City College and Port Hueneme Naval Base. Inspired by resort-style living, Via Ventura offers a welcoming environment nestled in a tranquil setting of mature trees and winding pathways. Surround yourself in a relaxing atmosphere as you lay poolside or soak in the spa. A favorite of our residents is our state-of-the-art fitness center for a full workout. You could also spend some time playing billiards in our fun clubhouse, reserve time to throw a party using the full kitchen, or grill poolside at our gas barbecues. We know pets are family too so we are of course a pet-friendly community. Theres so much to enjoy without leaving home... and all to welcome you each day!\nVia Ventura Apartments...where luxury meets the laid-back lifestyle of Ventura, California! Give us a call today and schedule a personal tour at beautiful community. We are looking forward to meeting you and we can't wait to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: 1 carport per apartment.
Storage Details: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Via Ventura have any available units?
Via Ventura has 4 units available starting at $2,019 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Via Ventura have?
Some of Via Ventura's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Via Ventura currently offering any rent specials?
Via Ventura is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Via Ventura pet-friendly?
Yes, Via Ventura is pet friendly.
Does Via Ventura offer parking?
Yes, Via Ventura offers parking.
Does Via Ventura have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Via Ventura offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Via Ventura have a pool?
Yes, Via Ventura has a pool.
Does Via Ventura have accessible units?
No, Via Ventura does not have accessible units.
Does Via Ventura have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Via Ventura has units with dishwashers.
Does Via Ventura have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Via Ventura has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Via Ventura?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir
Ventura, CA 93003
Coastline Ventura
997 Vista Del Mar Place
Ventura, CA 93001
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln
Ventura, CA 93004
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd
Ventura, CA 93003
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road
Ventura, CA 93004
Ventura Terrace
6600 Telephone Rd
Ventura, CA 93004
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave
Ventura, CA 93004

Similar Pages

Ventura 1 BedroomsVentura 2 Bedrooms
Ventura Apartments with BalconyVentura Apartments with Parking
Ventura Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CACalabasas, CA
Agoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CAGoleta, CASan Fernando, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CATaft, CATopanga, CACarpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

SaticoySerra
Thille

Apartments Near Colleges

Ventura CollegeUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Santa BarbaraCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity