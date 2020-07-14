Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly sauna 24hr maintenance carport courtyard internet access key fob access online portal

LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE AT VIA VENTURA! Via Ventura Apartments is situated between Thousand Oaks and Santa Barbara, with scenic mountain views and a quick drive to the coast. We are located near great restaurants and shopping at Ventura Gateway and Pacific View Malls. We also offer easy access to the 101 and 126 and are only a short distance to Ventura City College and Port Hueneme Naval Base. Inspired by resort-style living, Via Ventura offers a welcoming environment nestled in a tranquil setting of mature trees and winding pathways. Surround yourself in a relaxing atmosphere as you lay poolside or soak in the spa. A favorite of our residents is our state-of-the-art fitness center for a full workout. You could also spend some time playing billiards in our fun clubhouse, reserve time to throw a party using the full kitchen, or grill poolside at our gas barbecues. We know pets are family too so we are of course a pet-friendly community. Theres so much to enjoy without leaving home... and all to welcome you each day!

Via Ventura Apartments...where luxury meets the laid-back lifestyle of Ventura, California! Give us a call today and schedule a personal tour at beautiful community. We are looking forward to meeting you and we can't wait to welcome you home!