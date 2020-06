Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

6617 Sargent Ln Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous, Clean 3 bedroom Condo - FOR RENT

Really nice, located close to the Government Center, this is a 3 bedroom, 2 and half bathroom condo, over 1300 sq ft, bright and clean and move in ready! One bedroom is located downstairs. Two private patios to enjoy, a 2 car attached garage with laundry hookups. Very nice location in the neighborhood that offers a pool!

No pets! No smoking!



Joe Kapp Real Estate INC

LIC 01958206



805-648-9907



(RLNE5854816)