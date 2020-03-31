6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202

Amenities
Ventura | Bella Vista | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom | 55 + Community - Welcome home to your 3 story - 2nd level condo in this lovely 55 + community. Home offers elevator and stair access to different levels, association pool, spa, grill, and club house. Nearby restaurants, grocery stores, parks, gyms and schools.
Unit has air conditioning, private patio, one parking spot, community mailbox.
Pets limited to 35 lbs. Approved pets will require extra security deposit.
Refrigerator, stackable washer/dryer included.
Tenant pays utilities.
One year lease.
(RLNE5814490)