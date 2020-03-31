All apartments in Ventura
6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202

6287 Turnstone Street · (805) 832-4075 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6287 Turnstone Street, Ventura, CA 93003
Montalvo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Ventura | Bella Vista | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom | 55 + Community - Welcome home to your 3 story - 2nd level condo in this lovely 55 + community. Home offers elevator and stair access to different levels, association pool, spa, grill, and club house. Nearby restaurants, grocery stores, parks, gyms and schools.

Unit has air conditioning, private patio, one parking spot, community mailbox.

Pets limited to 35 lbs. Approved pets will require extra security deposit.

Refrigerator, stackable washer/dryer included.

Tenant pays utilities.

One year lease.

(RLNE5814490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202 have any available units?
6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202 have?
Some of 6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202 currently offering any rent specials?
6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202 is pet friendly.
Does 6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202 offer parking?
Yes, 6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202 does offer parking.
Does 6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202 have a pool?
Yes, 6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202 has a pool.
Does 6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202 have accessible units?
No, 6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202 does not have accessible units.
Does 6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202 has units with air conditioning.
