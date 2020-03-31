350 Paseo De Playa #205

Amenities

Paseo De PLaya Condo overlooking Ventura Pier!! - Location, location, location! Highly desirable Paseo De Playa Complex! This upstairs 1 bedroom 1.75 bath Condo with additional Den/Office has gorgeous ocean, pool and Ventura Pier views off your private balcony! This unit has been very nicely upgraded with newer white kitchen cabinets, tile counter tops, recessed LED lighting and stainless steel stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave and stainless steel bottom freezer refrigerator! Your living room and dining room offer an open floor plan with neutral paint colors, fireplace and access to your deck. Just off the living room is a separate den area with attached bathroom. The roomy master suite features two closets and ceiling fan. Your hall bathroom has been nicely upgraded and offers a separate soaking bathtub. Washer/Dryer hookups are conveniently located in the hall.



Enjoy all the perks of the complex with gorgeous landscaping, community pool with ocean views and gym room! Walk out of the complex directly onto the boardwalk to enjoy the beach, surfing and Ventura Pier restaurants. Water and trash services included in your rent. One assigned underground parking provided.



One small pet negotiable with an approved applicant and pet screening.



Lease Terms: One year lease required



