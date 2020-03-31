All apartments in Ventura
Find more places like 350 Paseo De Playa #205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventura, CA
/
350 Paseo De Playa #205
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

350 Paseo De Playa #205

350 Paseo De Playa · (805) 648-1851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ventura
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

350 Paseo De Playa, Ventura, CA 93001
Downtown Ventura

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 350 Paseo De Playa #205 · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Paseo De PLaya Condo overlooking Ventura Pier!! - Location, location, location! Highly desirable Paseo De Playa Complex! This upstairs 1 bedroom 1.75 bath Condo with additional Den/Office has gorgeous ocean, pool and Ventura Pier views off your private balcony! This unit has been very nicely upgraded with newer white kitchen cabinets, tile counter tops, recessed LED lighting and stainless steel stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave and stainless steel bottom freezer refrigerator! Your living room and dining room offer an open floor plan with neutral paint colors, fireplace and access to your deck. Just off the living room is a separate den area with attached bathroom. The roomy master suite features two closets and ceiling fan. Your hall bathroom has been nicely upgraded and offers a separate soaking bathtub. Washer/Dryer hookups are conveniently located in the hall.

Enjoy all the perks of the complex with gorgeous landscaping, community pool with ocean views and gym room! Walk out of the complex directly onto the boardwalk to enjoy the beach, surfing and Ventura Pier restaurants. Water and trash services included in your rent. One assigned underground parking provided.

One small pet negotiable with an approved applicant and pet screening.

Lease Terms: One year lease required

(RLNE5665093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Paseo De Playa #205 have any available units?
350 Paseo De Playa #205 has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 350 Paseo De Playa #205 have?
Some of 350 Paseo De Playa #205's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Paseo De Playa #205 currently offering any rent specials?
350 Paseo De Playa #205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Paseo De Playa #205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 Paseo De Playa #205 is pet friendly.
Does 350 Paseo De Playa #205 offer parking?
Yes, 350 Paseo De Playa #205 does offer parking.
Does 350 Paseo De Playa #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Paseo De Playa #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Paseo De Playa #205 have a pool?
Yes, 350 Paseo De Playa #205 has a pool.
Does 350 Paseo De Playa #205 have accessible units?
No, 350 Paseo De Playa #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Paseo De Playa #205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 Paseo De Playa #205 has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Paseo De Playa #205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 Paseo De Playa #205 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 350 Paseo De Playa #205?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir
Ventura, CA 93003
Ventura Terrace
6600 Telephone Rd
Ventura, CA 93004
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl
Ventura, CA 93003
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd
Ventura, CA 93003
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln
Ventura, CA 93004
Citron
11111 Citrus Dr
Ventura, CA 93004
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road
Ventura, CA 93004
Coastline Ventura
997 Vista Del Mar Place
Ventura, CA 93001

Similar Pages

Ventura 1 BedroomsVentura 2 Bedrooms
Ventura Apartments with BalconyVentura Apartments with Parking
Ventura Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CACalabasas, CA
Agoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CAGoleta, CASan Fernando, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CATaft, CATopanga, CACarpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

SaticoySerra
Thille

Apartments Near Colleges

Ventura CollegeUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Santa BarbaraCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity