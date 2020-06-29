2443 Portola Road, Suite A

Amenities

Approximately 1570 sq ft



Has a great deck for lunches or meetings. Professional Office space, many private offices, conference room, reception area. Plenty of parking. Many windows, nice lighting.

Located inside of the beautiful Seaward Business Park off of Market St. in Ventura in the heart of Ventura's Prime Business District. A professional, garden-like office setting with plenty of parking in your own lot. Private offices along with gorgeous shared deck/patio for outdoor meetings, breaks, or lunch. Near major shopping centers, including the new Kaiser Permanente Urgent Care location and both the 101 and 126 Freeways. We welcome working with realtors and brokers.