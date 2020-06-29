All apartments in Ventura
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:45 PM

2443 Portola Road, Suite A

2443 Portola Road · (805) 402-9101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2443 Portola Road, Ventura, CA 93003
Arundell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,119

Studio · 1 Bath · 1570 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
conference room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Approximately 1570 sq ft

Has a great deck for lunches or meetings. Professional Office space, many private offices, conference room, reception area. Plenty of parking. Many windows, nice lighting.
Located inside of the beautiful Seaward Business Park off of Market St. in Ventura in the heart of Ventura's Prime Business District. A professional, garden-like office setting with plenty of parking in your own lot. Private offices along with gorgeous shared deck/patio for outdoor meetings, breaks, or lunch. Near major shopping centers, including the new Kaiser Permanente Urgent Care location and both the 101 and 126 Freeways. We welcome working with realtors and brokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2443 Portola Road, Suite A have any available units?
2443 Portola Road, Suite A has a unit available for $2,119 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2443 Portola Road, Suite A currently offering any rent specials?
2443 Portola Road, Suite A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 Portola Road, Suite A pet-friendly?
No, 2443 Portola Road, Suite A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 2443 Portola Road, Suite A offer parking?
Yes, 2443 Portola Road, Suite A offers parking.
Does 2443 Portola Road, Suite A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2443 Portola Road, Suite A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 Portola Road, Suite A have a pool?
No, 2443 Portola Road, Suite A does not have a pool.
Does 2443 Portola Road, Suite A have accessible units?
No, 2443 Portola Road, Suite A does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 Portola Road, Suite A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2443 Portola Road, Suite A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2443 Portola Road, Suite A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2443 Portola Road, Suite A does not have units with air conditioning.
