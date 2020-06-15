All apartments in Ventura
Find more places like 168 S Palm Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventura, CA
/
168 S Palm Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 4:53 AM

168 S Palm Street

168 South Palm Street · (805) 654-1413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ventura
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

168 South Palm Street, Ventura, CA 93001
Downtown Ventura

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 168 S Palm Street · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
One Bedroom Cottage Located in the Heart of Ventura! - This charming property has been entirely remodeled, adding modern touches to this historic home.

The single bedroom unit offers Pergo wood flooring throughout, new light fixtures, new vinyl windows, custom interior paint and a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The bedroom is large with mirrored closet doors and has a second utility closet. The bathroom is modern with tile shower (no tub). Washer and Dryer inside the unit!

Planted right in the heart of downtown Ventura, this unit is within walking distance to Ventura's beautiful and historic San Buenaventura Mission, Ventura pier, as well as Ventura's cultural district-- full of shops, restaurants and community activities year around!

Other Notable Features:
- All Utilities included in Rent. (Electricity, Gas, Water, Trash)
- TV and Internet Service also included in Rent!
- Great location for Commuters to Santa Barbara or Ojai!
- No pets.
- No smoking please.
- One-year lease required.
- Washer and Dryer inside the unit!
- One designated off-street parking space.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3531575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 S Palm Street have any available units?
168 S Palm Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 168 S Palm Street have?
Some of 168 S Palm Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 S Palm Street currently offering any rent specials?
168 S Palm Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 S Palm Street pet-friendly?
No, 168 S Palm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 168 S Palm Street offer parking?
Yes, 168 S Palm Street does offer parking.
Does 168 S Palm Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 168 S Palm Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 S Palm Street have a pool?
No, 168 S Palm Street does not have a pool.
Does 168 S Palm Street have accessible units?
No, 168 S Palm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 168 S Palm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 S Palm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 168 S Palm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 S Palm Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 168 S Palm Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir
Ventura, CA 93003
Ventura Terrace
6600 Telephone Rd
Ventura, CA 93004
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave
Ventura, CA 93004
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd
Ventura, CA 93003
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln
Ventura, CA 93004
Citron
11111 Citrus Dr
Ventura, CA 93004
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road
Ventura, CA 93004
Coastline Ventura
997 Vista Del Mar Place
Ventura, CA 93001

Similar Pages

Ventura 1 BedroomsVentura 2 Bedrooms
Ventura Apartments with BalconyVentura Apartments with Parking
Ventura Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CACalabasas, CA
Agoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CAGoleta, CASan Fernando, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CATaft, CATopanga, CACarpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

SaticoySerra
Thille

Apartments Near Colleges

Ventura CollegeUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Santa BarbaraCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity