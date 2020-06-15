168 S Palm Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

One Bedroom Cottage Located in the Heart of Ventura! - This charming property has been entirely remodeled, adding modern touches to this historic home.



The single bedroom unit offers Pergo wood flooring throughout, new light fixtures, new vinyl windows, custom interior paint and a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The bedroom is large with mirrored closet doors and has a second utility closet. The bathroom is modern with tile shower (no tub). Washer and Dryer inside the unit!



Planted right in the heart of downtown Ventura, this unit is within walking distance to Ventura's beautiful and historic San Buenaventura Mission, Ventura pier, as well as Ventura's cultural district-- full of shops, restaurants and community activities year around!



Other Notable Features:

- All Utilities included in Rent. (Electricity, Gas, Water, Trash)

- TV and Internet Service also included in Rent!

- Great location for Commuters to Santa Barbara or Ojai!

- No pets.

- No smoking please.

- One-year lease required.

- Washer and Dryer inside the unit!

- One designated off-street parking space.



