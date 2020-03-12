138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40

Amenities

Bryn Mawr Condominiums, Ventura 2+1.5 $1850 - For lease and available Now!

Great location in gated Ventura complex.. This condo offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs, and 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Freshly painted and newer Berber carpeting, a patio to lounge and BBQ. This neighborhood is close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, parks, transportation and freeway access, and is ideally located a short distance from a variety of great schools: Foothill Tech, Balboa Middle School, Mound Elementary, Poinsettia Elementary, Ventura College and Buena High School. Community features in this gated complex include: 2 coin-operated laundry rooms, a pool and additional resident parking. You have assigned parking for 1 vehicle and storage in carport. Utilities included are water/sewer and garbage/recycling.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5636839)