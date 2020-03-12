All apartments in Ventura
138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40
Last updated April 9 2020 at 8:57 AM

138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40

138 South Bryn Mawr Street · (805) 648-3700 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

138 South Bryn Mawr Street, Ventura, CA 93003
College

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1127 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Bryn Mawr Condominiums, Ventura 2+1.5 $1850 - For lease and available Now!
Great location in gated Ventura complex.. This condo offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs, and 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Freshly painted and newer Berber carpeting, a patio to lounge and BBQ. This neighborhood is close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, parks, transportation and freeway access, and is ideally located a short distance from a variety of great schools: Foothill Tech, Balboa Middle School, Mound Elementary, Poinsettia Elementary, Ventura College and Buena High School. Community features in this gated complex include: 2 coin-operated laundry rooms, a pool and additional resident parking. You have assigned parking for 1 vehicle and storage in carport. Utilities included are water/sewer and garbage/recycling.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5636839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40 have any available units?
138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40 have?
Some of 138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40 currently offering any rent specials?
138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40 pet-friendly?
No, 138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40 offer parking?
Yes, 138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40 does offer parking.
Does 138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40 have a pool?
Yes, 138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40 has a pool.
Does 138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40 have accessible units?
No, 138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40 does not have accessible units.
Does 138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40 have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40 have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40 does not have units with air conditioning.
