1376 Walter Street

Amenities

parking recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning internet access carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking internet access

Two Story Office Space/Creative Loft. Near 126 and 101 Freeways!

Located off of Market Street and Telephone Road right behind the Target shopping center! Brand new carpet throughout with two separate rooms offering ample built-in work space amenities. Upgraded LED Fixtures, HVAC and Included WiFi, refrigerator, shower in bathroom, and skylights.

Near 126 and 101 Freeways!

This Unit is located off of Market Street and Telephone Road behind the Target shopping center (1376 Walter, Unit 3). You will find yourself close to an abundance of restaurants, coffee shops and shopping centers. Centrally located, you are only a few short miles away from Ventura State Beach, Marina Park, Downtown Ventura and East side of town.