Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

1376 Walter Street

1376 Walter Street · (805) 402-9101
Location

1376 Walter Street, Ventura, CA 93003
Arundell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
Two Story Office Space/Creative Loft. Near 126 and 101 Freeways!
Located off of Market Street and Telephone Road right behind the Target shopping center! Brand new carpet throughout with two separate rooms offering ample built-in work space amenities. Upgraded LED Fixtures, HVAC and Included WiFi, refrigerator, shower in bathroom, and skylights.
Near 126 and 101 Freeways!
This Unit is located off of Market Street and Telephone Road behind the Target shopping center (1376 Walter, Unit 3). You will find yourself close to an abundance of restaurants, coffee shops and shopping centers. Centrally located, you are only a few short miles away from Ventura State Beach, Marina Park, Downtown Ventura and East side of town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1376 Walter Street have any available units?
1376 Walter Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1376 Walter Street have?
Some of 1376 Walter Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1376 Walter Street currently offering any rent specials?
1376 Walter Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1376 Walter Street pet-friendly?
No, 1376 Walter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 1376 Walter Street offer parking?
Yes, 1376 Walter Street does offer parking.
Does 1376 Walter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1376 Walter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1376 Walter Street have a pool?
No, 1376 Walter Street does not have a pool.
Does 1376 Walter Street have accessible units?
No, 1376 Walter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1376 Walter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1376 Walter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1376 Walter Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1376 Walter Street has units with air conditioning.
