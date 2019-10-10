Amenities
30748 Saddleback Road Available 10/19/19 Beautiful Three Bedroom Home with Large Fenced Yard! Available October 19th! - This great country home on a culdesac has so much to offer!
*Tri-Level Floorplan with new vinyl plank flooring
*Wood burning stove in Family Room
*Fireplace in Family Room
*Balcony off Master Bathroom
*All Appliances included!
*Extra large fenced in yard with barn. Perfect for horses!
*Room for RV storage
*Large Bedrooms
*Added Sunroom
Tenant will get $100 water credit per month for landscaping. Pets are negotiable with additional deposit. Renter's insurance required. No smoking, please. Contact 760 690 6707 (call or text) to schedule a showing or for more information!
(RLNE3696747)