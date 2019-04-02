All apartments in Valley Center
Find more places like 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valley Center, CA
/
14052 Ridge Canyon Rd
Last updated April 2 2019 at 8:54 AM

14052 Ridge Canyon Rd

14052 Ridge Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14052 Ridge Canyon Road, Valley Center, CA 92082
Valley Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ranch Guest Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd have any available units?
14052 Ridge Canyon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valley Center, CA.
Is 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14052 Ridge Canyon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valley Center.
Does 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd offer parking?
No, 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd have a pool?
No, 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd have accessible units?
No, 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CARamona, CAFallbrook, CAPoway, CALake San Marcos, CAEncinitas, CARancho Santa Fe, CA
Fairbanks Ranch, CASolana Beach, CADel Mar, CASantee, CAFrench Valley, CALakeside, CAWinter Gardens, CAWildomar, CABostonia, CAMenifee, CALake Elsinore, CARancho San Diego, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Cuyamaca College