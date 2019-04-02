Rent Calculator
Last updated April 2 2019 at 8:54 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14052 Ridge Canyon Rd
14052 Ridge Canyon Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14052 Ridge Canyon Road, Valley Center, CA 92082
Valley Center
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ranch Guest Home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd have any available units?
14052 Ridge Canyon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Valley Center, CA
.
Is 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14052 Ridge Canyon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Valley Center
.
Does 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd offer parking?
No, 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd have a pool?
No, 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd have accessible units?
No, 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14052 Ridge Canyon Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
