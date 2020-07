Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments coffee bar dog park guest parking lobby online portal

From every point of view, Bay Village was designed to offer an opportunity unlike the rest available in Vallejo, California. The stunning, panoramic views of the Bay are worth a single visit; however, it’s the total lifestyle that will leave you wanting to call Bay Village your home.



Here, residents can easily navigate their journey to the area’s most sought-after destinations, including Mare Island, Oakland, San Francisco, and Napa Valley. Commute quickly via public transport to nearby Oakland, or board a ferry to visit San Francisco. The San Francisco Bay Ferry docks less than 10 minutes from Bay Village. Hop over to Mare Island to experience the growing number of restaurants and entertainment options nearby. After a visit, you’ll find Mare Island is a vibrant hub with a newfound industrial flare. If a weekend sip of the Napa Valley is more your taste, Bay Village sits less than an hour away.



Why not experience the Bay for yourself? Start by planning your tour of our desirable