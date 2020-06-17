63 Shoal Dr East

Amenities

patio / balcony pool range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool

Glen Cove 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse with Water View - Gorgeous 2 story Townhome in Glen Cove with water view. Open living room with a 21ft cathedral ceiling. Formal dining room. Kitchen with gas stove & breakfast area that overlooks the private patio.



Beautiful community pool surrounded by trees & grass. A half block walk to Glen Cove Waterfront Park & Bay Area Ridge Trail. Walking & bike trails



Ferries, BART & easy FWY access makes this a GREAT place live!



APPLYING PROCESS:



Due to COVID-19, We are in the process of providing virtual showings via our website. Should you be interested, please do the following:



1. Read Rental Requirements to see if you meet them.

2. Drive by the property location.

3. Submit rental application at marinarealtypm.com for staff to review. Please call the office once you have completed your rental application. Please note, your credit card will have a pending charge of $35 for the credit check. If credit is not ran, the $35 fee will be refunded to your account within 6-10 business days.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



* For apartments, household gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. For homes, 3.5 times the monthly rent.

* Good verifiable rental history from present and previous landlords.

* At least 6 months with current employer, or verifiable monthly income.

* Good credit; no late payments, no collections, no bankruptcy or evictions.

* Co-signers not accepted.



To speak to a leasing agent on the phone, please dial (707)552-4577.



Office hours are Monday Through Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm. Closed for lunch 12:00-1:00pm



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2797838)