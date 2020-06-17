All apartments in Vallejo
63 Shoal Drive East, Vallejo, CA 94591
$2,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

patio / balcony
pool
range
patio / balcony
range
pool
Glen Cove 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse with Water View - Gorgeous 2 story Townhome in Glen Cove with water view. Open living room with a 21ft cathedral ceiling. Formal dining room. Kitchen with gas stove & breakfast area that overlooks the private patio.

Beautiful community pool surrounded by trees & grass. A half block walk to Glen Cove Waterfront Park & Bay Area Ridge Trail. Walking & bike trails

Ferries, BART & easy FWY access makes this a GREAT place live!

APPLYING PROCESS:

Due to COVID-19, We are in the process of providing virtual showings via our website. Should you be interested, please do the following:

1. Read Rental Requirements to see if you meet them.
2. Drive by the property location.
3. Submit rental application at marinarealtypm.com for staff to review. Please call the office once you have completed your rental application. Please note, your credit card will have a pending charge of $35 for the credit check. If credit is not ran, the $35 fee will be refunded to your account within 6-10 business days.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

* For apartments, household gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. For homes, 3.5 times the monthly rent.
* Good verifiable rental history from present and previous landlords.
* At least 6 months with current employer, or verifiable monthly income.
* Good credit; no late payments, no collections, no bankruptcy or evictions.
* Co-signers not accepted.

To speak to a leasing agent on the phone, please dial (707)552-4577.

Office hours are Monday Through Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm. Closed for lunch 12:00-1:00pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2797838)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 63 Shoal Dr East have any available units?
63 Shoal Dr East has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 63 Shoal Dr East currently offering any rent specials?
63 Shoal Dr East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Shoal Dr East pet-friendly?
No, 63 Shoal Dr East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vallejo.
Does 63 Shoal Dr East offer parking?
No, 63 Shoal Dr East does not offer parking.
Does 63 Shoal Dr East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Shoal Dr East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Shoal Dr East have a pool?
Yes, 63 Shoal Dr East has a pool.
Does 63 Shoal Dr East have accessible units?
No, 63 Shoal Dr East does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Shoal Dr East have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Shoal Dr East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Shoal Dr East have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Shoal Dr East does not have units with air conditioning.
