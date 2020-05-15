1655 Tuolumne Street - 5

Amenities

Completely rebuilt BUILDING | Two or three 2 BR / 1 BA APARTMENTS AVAILABLE!



Building has undergone complete exterior and interior beautiful remodeling.



Unique opportunity to lease a newly remodeled apartment in a newly remodeled building.



Seven 2 BD / 1 BA apartment homes available on the top floor and lower level with great layouts.



Spacious Living Rooms with a closet.

Brand new front doors, new floors, and new paint. Wooden floors throughout.



Completely brand new Chef's Kitchen in each unit with ample cabinetry and counter space. Brand new matching appliances and ceiling fan in the kitchen.



Spacious 2 bedrooms in each unit with sliding-door closets.



Bathrooms are remodeled have bathtubs / showers with frameless-glass shower doors.



1 car parking included and more parking is available on-site.



Building has a laundry room.



This property enjoys prime location! Steps away from shopping centers and restaurants. Also near Costco, Grocery Outlet, Safeway and a new In-n-out.