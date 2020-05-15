All apartments in Vallejo
1655 Tuolumne Street - 5
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:28 AM

1655 Tuolumne Street - 5

1655 Tuolumne Street · (415) 887-2987
Location

1655 Tuolumne Street, Vallejo, CA 94590

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Completely rebuilt BUILDING | Two or three 2 BR / 1 BA APARTMENTS AVAILABLE!

Building has undergone complete exterior and interior beautiful remodeling.

Unique opportunity to lease a newly remodeled apartment in a newly remodeled building.

Seven 2 BD / 1 BA apartment homes available on the top floor and lower level with great layouts.

Spacious Living Rooms with a closet.
Brand new front doors, new floors, and new paint. Wooden floors throughout.

Completely brand new Chef's Kitchen in each unit with ample cabinetry and counter space. Brand new matching appliances and ceiling fan in the kitchen.

Spacious 2 bedrooms in each unit with sliding-door closets.

Bathrooms are remodeled have bathtubs / showers with frameless-glass shower doors.

1 car parking included and more parking is available on-site.

Building has a laundry room.

This property enjoys prime location! Steps away from shopping centers and restaurants. Also near Costco, Grocery Outlet, Safeway and a new In-n-out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Tuolumne Street - 5 have any available units?
1655 Tuolumne Street - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vallejo, CA.
What amenities does 1655 Tuolumne Street - 5 have?
Some of 1655 Tuolumne Street - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 Tuolumne Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Tuolumne Street - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Tuolumne Street - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1655 Tuolumne Street - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1655 Tuolumne Street - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1655 Tuolumne Street - 5 does offer parking.
Does 1655 Tuolumne Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Tuolumne Street - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Tuolumne Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 1655 Tuolumne Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Tuolumne Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 1655 Tuolumne Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Tuolumne Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 Tuolumne Street - 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 Tuolumne Street - 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1655 Tuolumne Street - 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
