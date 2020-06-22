All apartments in Vallejo
1333 North Camino Alto

1333 North Camino Alto · (707) 879-1711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1333 North Camino Alto, Vallejo, CA 94589

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 142 · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 856 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
COMING SOON

NO PETS PLEASE!

NEW! NEW! NEW!

LOCATED AT TUOLOMNE AND CAMINO ALTO, ACROSS THE STREET FROM SUTTER HOSPITAL!

GATED COMMUNITY, ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING, COMMUNITY POOL & PLAYGROUND AND ON-SITE LAUNDRY!

WATER & GARBAGE INCLUDED!

NEW PAINT & TRIM, NEW CARPET, UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND CABINETRY, NEW VINYL PATIO SLIDING GLASS DOOR OFF LIVING ROOM!

MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS THROUGHOUT!

NEW FRIDGE!NEW LIGHT FIXTURES! REFINISHED TUB WITH TILE ENCLOSURE!

BOTH BATHROOM VANITIES HAVE GRANITE COUNTERS WITH OAK CABINETRY!

LARGE PATIO!

CONTACT US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TIME TO VIEW THIS HOME AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2. Last 2 months of pay stubs (If paid weekly, submit last 8 pay stubs. If paid bi-weekly or semi-monthly, submit last 4 pay stubs) -OR- if self-employed, submit Schedule 1040 of last 2 years of Federal tax returns.&nbsp;Application Fees - $45 non-refundable application fee must be paid for each occupant 18 years of age or older. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING WILL BE REQUIRED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THE RENTAL ADVERTISEMENT:&nbsp;Income and Credit Score - Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent and credit score of 600. Lease&nbsp;Term -&nbsp;12 month lease.&nbsp;Liability Waiver -&nbsp;Enrollment&nbsp;in property damage liability waiver and subject to additional rent of $19.95/mo. (details at&nbsp;norcalpm.com/pdlw).&nbsp;Pets - Excluding assistance animals, pets are not accepted unless otherwise specified in the advertisement. If advertisement specifies that pets are accepted, no more than 3 pets will be permitted. Pets and service animals will be required to submit pet applications for approval at norcalpm.com/pets. If approved, an increased deposit and monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be required.&nbsp;Common Reasons to be Declined - Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords or utility companies, credit score below required minimum limit, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, pets (aggressive breeds not permitted, see norcalpm.com/breeds), or move-in dates beyond 15 days after approval notice. Felonies or criminal charges related to illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, bodily harm or destruction of property, or any sexual related offenses will be cause for a denied application. Time is of the Essence - Applications are processed in the order they are received. The first complete and qualified application will be awarded the right to lease the property. If approved, your application is good for 30 days. Your application file will be closed if we do not receive all necessary information within one week of submission. Availability and terms are subject to change. Real Property Management Select does not guarantee the accuracy of square footage on listing. $150 Resident Services Fee due upon move-in. Additional information can be viewed on our complete application found here. For USPS mailboxes, it is the responsibility of the tenant to obtain key for mailbox through USPS to facilitate security of mail. Beware of Craigslist Scams -&nbsp;Real Property Management Select does not advertise rental properties on Craigslist.

Visit RealPropertySelect.com or call (707) 879-1711. Real Property Management Select is a California licensed real estate broker, and an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
CalDRE 01929055

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 North Camino Alto have any available units?
1333 North Camino Alto has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1333 North Camino Alto have?
Some of 1333 North Camino Alto's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 North Camino Alto currently offering any rent specials?
1333 North Camino Alto isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 North Camino Alto pet-friendly?
No, 1333 North Camino Alto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vallejo.
Does 1333 North Camino Alto offer parking?
Yes, 1333 North Camino Alto does offer parking.
Does 1333 North Camino Alto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 North Camino Alto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 North Camino Alto have a pool?
Yes, 1333 North Camino Alto has a pool.
Does 1333 North Camino Alto have accessible units?
No, 1333 North Camino Alto does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 North Camino Alto have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 North Camino Alto does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1333 North Camino Alto have units with air conditioning?
No, 1333 North Camino Alto does not have units with air conditioning.
