412 Rimgrove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful La Puente corner lot house that has it all. dual pane windows, Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath freshly painted home featuring fresh interior paint, Dual Panel window, Newer fixtures throughout, plush wood floor fills up all 4 bedrooms including your large living room with a large brick fireplace, New tile flooring flow through both upgraded bathrooms and through your lovely kitchen with gorgeous granite tops and a large open beamed ceiling. If that weren’t enough how about central air and heat, spacious backyard with large patio perfect for entertaining, located on a corner of a quiet cul-de-sac, minutes from shops, steps to William Workman High School, and directly situated in between the 10 and 60 freeways truly makes this a lovely family home.