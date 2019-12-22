All apartments in Valinda
412 Rimgrove Drive
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

412 Rimgrove Drive

412 Rimgrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

412 Rimgrove Drive, Valinda, CA 91744
Valinda

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful La Puente corner lot house that has it all. dual pane windows, Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath freshly painted home featuring fresh interior paint, Dual Panel window, Newer fixtures throughout, plush wood floor fills up all 4 bedrooms including your large living room with a large brick fireplace, New tile flooring flow through both upgraded bathrooms and through your lovely kitchen with gorgeous granite tops and a large open beamed ceiling. If that weren’t enough how about central air and heat, spacious backyard with large patio perfect for entertaining, located on a corner of a quiet cul-de-sac, minutes from shops, steps to William Workman High School, and directly situated in between the 10 and 60 freeways truly makes this a lovely family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Rimgrove Drive have any available units?
412 Rimgrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valinda, CA.
What amenities does 412 Rimgrove Drive have?
Some of 412 Rimgrove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Rimgrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
412 Rimgrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Rimgrove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 412 Rimgrove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valinda.
Does 412 Rimgrove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 412 Rimgrove Drive offers parking.
Does 412 Rimgrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Rimgrove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Rimgrove Drive have a pool?
No, 412 Rimgrove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 412 Rimgrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 412 Rimgrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Rimgrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Rimgrove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Rimgrove Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 412 Rimgrove Drive has units with air conditioning.
