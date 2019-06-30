Rent Calculator
Home
/
Valinda, CA
/
16219 Blackwood Street
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:36 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16219 Blackwood Street
16219 Blackwood St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16219 Blackwood St, Valinda, CA 91744
Valinda
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New floors and inside paint. 3 Beds and 2 baths, big back yard with 2 car garage and big storage room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16219 Blackwood Street have any available units?
16219 Blackwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Valinda, CA
.
Is 16219 Blackwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
16219 Blackwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16219 Blackwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 16219 Blackwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Valinda
.
Does 16219 Blackwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 16219 Blackwood Street offers parking.
Does 16219 Blackwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16219 Blackwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16219 Blackwood Street have a pool?
No, 16219 Blackwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 16219 Blackwood Street have accessible units?
No, 16219 Blackwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16219 Blackwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16219 Blackwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16219 Blackwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16219 Blackwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
