Last updated June 15 2020

598 Arcadia Drive Vacaville, CA 95687

598 Arcadia Dr · (707) 447-7777 ext. 4215
Location

598 Arcadia Dr, Vacaville, CA 95687

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 598 Arcadia Drive Vacaville, CA 95687 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 947 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Peach Tree Condo - Peach Tree Condo, upstairs unit, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath, microwave, electric stove, washer/dryer hook ups on laundry room on balcony off Livingroom, water and garbage paid by HOA, 1 designated covered parking space, no garage, community pool and club house subject to COVID-19 rules and restrictions. Property shown by appt only.

Rules for viewing property include, must use face coverings and hand sanitizer. Maintain physical distancing and avoid touching surfaces at the property which include knobs, faucets, toilets and toilet handles, light switches, garage door opener buttons, handles and pulls, alarm system controls, fan pulls, remotes, thermostats, switchboxes, gates and gate latches, window locks and sashes, pool coverings and other such items.

Our application criteria is that you have a 650 or better credit score, income 2 1/2 times the amount of rent for this property and good rental references.

(RLNE5823933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

