598 Arcadia Drive Vacaville, CA 95687

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Peach Tree Condo - Peach Tree Condo, upstairs unit, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath, microwave, electric stove, washer/dryer hook ups on laundry room on balcony off Livingroom, water and garbage paid by HOA, 1 designated covered parking space, no garage, community pool and club house subject to COVID-19 rules and restrictions. Property shown by appt only.



Rules for viewing property include, must use face coverings and hand sanitizer. Maintain physical distancing and avoid touching surfaces at the property which include knobs, faucets, toilets and toilet handles, light switches, garage door opener buttons, handles and pulls, alarm system controls, fan pulls, remotes, thermostats, switchboxes, gates and gate latches, window locks and sashes, pool coverings and other such items.



Our application criteria is that you have a 650 or better credit score, income 2 1/2 times the amount of rent for this property and good rental references.



