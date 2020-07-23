Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

419 AUTUMN WOOD CT. Available 08/01/20 419 AUTUMNWOOD CT., VACAVILLE, CA 95687 - COMING SOON. Our company policy is to be pre-qualify and get pre-approved before we show the property. Owner is looking for good credit ( no collections ) good income and good rental references. You can apply on our website kappelspropertymanagement.com.



3bed/2bath, 1382 sq.ft., single-story home w/2 car garage in Foxboro area. Central heating and air. Travis School District. No pets allowed. Available 08/01/2020. Please call 707-446-0847 for more information or to schedule an appointment to see this home.

NOTE: OTHER ADS NOT POSTED BY KAPPEL & KAPPEL REGARDING THIS PROPERTY ARE FRAUDULENT.



