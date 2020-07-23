All apartments in Vacaville
Find more places like 419 AUTUMN WOOD CT..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vacaville, CA
/
419 AUTUMN WOOD CT.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

419 AUTUMN WOOD CT.

419 Autumnwood Ct · (707) 446-0847 ext. 113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vacaville
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

419 Autumnwood Ct, Vacaville, CA 95687

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 419 AUTUMN WOOD CT. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1382 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
419 AUTUMN WOOD CT. Available 08/01/20 419 AUTUMNWOOD CT., VACAVILLE, CA 95687 - COMING SOON. Our company policy is to be pre-qualify and get pre-approved before we show the property. Owner is looking for good credit ( no collections ) good income and good rental references. You can apply on our website kappelspropertymanagement.com.

3bed/2bath, 1382 sq.ft., single-story home w/2 car garage in Foxboro area. Central heating and air. Travis School District. No pets allowed. Available 08/01/2020. Please call 707-446-0847 for more information or to schedule an appointment to see this home.
NOTE: OTHER ADS NOT POSTED BY KAPPEL & KAPPEL REGARDING THIS PROPERTY ARE FRAUDULENT.

(RLNE5936282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 AUTUMN WOOD CT. have any available units?
419 AUTUMN WOOD CT. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 419 AUTUMN WOOD CT. currently offering any rent specials?
419 AUTUMN WOOD CT. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 AUTUMN WOOD CT. pet-friendly?
No, 419 AUTUMN WOOD CT. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vacaville.
Does 419 AUTUMN WOOD CT. offer parking?
Yes, 419 AUTUMN WOOD CT. offers parking.
Does 419 AUTUMN WOOD CT. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 AUTUMN WOOD CT. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 AUTUMN WOOD CT. have a pool?
No, 419 AUTUMN WOOD CT. does not have a pool.
Does 419 AUTUMN WOOD CT. have accessible units?
No, 419 AUTUMN WOOD CT. does not have accessible units.
Does 419 AUTUMN WOOD CT. have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 AUTUMN WOOD CT. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 AUTUMN WOOD CT. have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 AUTUMN WOOD CT. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 419 AUTUMN WOOD CT.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Creekside Gardens
300 Bel Air Dr
Vacaville, CA 95687
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd
Vacaville, CA 95687
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct
Vacaville, CA 95687
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive
Vacaville, CA 95687
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd
Vacaville, CA 95688
Sommerset
591 Peabody Rd
Vacaville, CA 95687
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr
Vacaville, CA 95687

Similar Pages

Vacaville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsVacaville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Vacaville Apartments with BalconiesVacaville Apartments with Pools
Vacaville Pet Friendly ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CARoseville, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CARocklin, CADavis, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CA
Union City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CANapa, CACarmichael, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity