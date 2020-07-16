All apartments in Vacaville
Find more places like 377 Eldridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vacaville, CA
/
377 Eldridge
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

377 Eldridge

377 Eldridge Avenue · (707) 447-7777 ext. 4215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vacaville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

377 Eldridge Avenue, Vacaville, CA 95688

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 377 Eldridge · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
377 Eldridge Ave., Vacaville, CA 95688 - Northridge, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 2 story, approx 1304 Sq ft., dual pane windows, 1 covered parking space, 1 uncovered parking space, water and garbage paid, central heat and air. Community Pool. Showings by Appointment only. To schedule an appointment please call 707-447-7777 or email us at service@1communityre.com. Owner criteria is a credit score of 675 or better and income 3 times the amount of rent.

Rules for viewing property include, must use face coverings and hand sanitizer. Maintain physical distancing and avoid touching surfaces at the property which include knobs, faucets, toilets and toilet handles, light switches, garage door opener buttons, handles and pulls, alarm system controls, fan pulls, remotes, thermostats, switchboxes, gates and gate latches, window locks and sashes, pool coverings and other such items.

(RLNE4149676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 377 Eldridge have any available units?
377 Eldridge has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 377 Eldridge have?
Some of 377 Eldridge's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 377 Eldridge currently offering any rent specials?
377 Eldridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 377 Eldridge pet-friendly?
No, 377 Eldridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vacaville.
Does 377 Eldridge offer parking?
Yes, 377 Eldridge offers parking.
Does 377 Eldridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 377 Eldridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 377 Eldridge have a pool?
Yes, 377 Eldridge has a pool.
Does 377 Eldridge have accessible units?
No, 377 Eldridge does not have accessible units.
Does 377 Eldridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 377 Eldridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 377 Eldridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 377 Eldridge has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 377 Eldridge?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr
Vacaville, CA 95687
Shasta Terrace
293 Shasta Dr
Vacaville, CA 95687
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct
Vacaville, CA 95687
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd
Vacaville, CA 95688
Sommerset
591 Peabody Rd
Vacaville, CA 95687
Creekside Gardens
300 Bel Air Dr
Vacaville, CA 95687
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive
Vacaville, CA 95687
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd
Vacaville, CA 95687

Similar Pages

Vacaville 1 BedroomsVacaville 2 Bedrooms
Vacaville Apartments with BalconiesVacaville Apartments with Pools
Vacaville Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CARoseville, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CARocklin, CADavis, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CA
Union City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CANapa, CACarmichael, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity