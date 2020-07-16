Amenities

garage pool air conditioning alarm system

377 Eldridge Ave., Vacaville, CA 95688 - Northridge, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 2 story, approx 1304 Sq ft., dual pane windows, 1 covered parking space, 1 uncovered parking space, water and garbage paid, central heat and air. Community Pool. Showings by Appointment only. To schedule an appointment please call 707-447-7777 or email us at service@1communityre.com. Owner criteria is a credit score of 675 or better and income 3 times the amount of rent.



Rules for viewing property include, must use face coverings and hand sanitizer. Maintain physical distancing and avoid touching surfaces at the property which include knobs, faucets, toilets and toilet handles, light switches, garage door opener buttons, handles and pulls, alarm system controls, fan pulls, remotes, thermostats, switchboxes, gates and gate latches, window locks and sashes, pool coverings and other such items.



(RLNE4149676)