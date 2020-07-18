Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

186 Deodara Street Available 07/17/20 N. Vacaville home located close to Vacaville High School and downtown. - Nicely updated and well maintained N. Vacaville home located close to Vacaville High School and downtown.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4623429)