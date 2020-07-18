186 Deodara Street Available 07/17/20 N. Vacaville home located close to Vacaville High School and downtown. - Nicely updated and well maintained N. Vacaville home located close to Vacaville High School and downtown.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 186 Deodara Street have any available units?
186 Deodara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vacaville, CA.
What amenities does 186 Deodara Street have?
Some of 186 Deodara Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 186 Deodara Street currently offering any rent specials?
186 Deodara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.