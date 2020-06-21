All apartments in Vacaville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701

1801 Marshall Road · (916) 579-9488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1801 Marshall Road, Vacaville, CA 95687

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 948 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Beautiful Condominum Across From Great Public Park - Single Story, downstairs condo in Vacaville, centrally located to shopping, parks, schools, easy commute to I-80 or Peabody Road to Fairfield. Two Bed/Two Bath Unit has tile entry and laminate flooring; stacked washer/dryer, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Living room with fireplace and separate dining room, siding glass doors lead to a covered, enclosed patio with a storage closet. Complex has swimming pool and clubhouse; covered parking.

Due to the overwhelming response to this property listing, we will be showing it to pre-qualified applicants by appt.

We are looking for qualified renters with
• a credit score of about 650 (or letter of explanation on anything lower) and
• 3 times the rent in income and
• longevity in employment

If you have not driven by to see the neighborhood and location of the house, please do so.

Contact us with your questions and appointment for a viewing. leasingagent@rmpropmgmt.com. Phones calls will not be returned, please email.

Ready to rent this property? Go online and submit your application at our secure website: www.rmpropmgmt.com/vacancies.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701 have any available units?
1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701 have?
Some of 1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701 currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701 pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vacaville.
Does 1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701 offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701 does offer parking.
Does 1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701 have a pool?
Yes, 1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701 has a pool.
Does 1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701 have accessible units?
No, 1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701 does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701 does not have units with air conditioning.
