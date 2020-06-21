1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701

Amenities

Beautiful Condominum Across From Great Public Park - Single Story, downstairs condo in Vacaville, centrally located to shopping, parks, schools, easy commute to I-80 or Peabody Road to Fairfield. Two Bed/Two Bath Unit has tile entry and laminate flooring; stacked washer/dryer, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Living room with fireplace and separate dining room, siding glass doors lead to a covered, enclosed patio with a storage closet. Complex has swimming pool and clubhouse; covered parking.



Due to the overwhelming response to this property listing, we will be showing it to pre-qualified applicants by appt.



We are looking for qualified renters with

• a credit score of about 650 (or letter of explanation on anything lower) and

• 3 times the rent in income and

• longevity in employment



If you have not driven by to see the neighborhood and location of the house, please do so.



No Pets Allowed



