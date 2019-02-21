968 W. 7th St., 24

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Large community with garages for rent, limited free covered parking and off- street parking lot. On-site Resident manager and maintenance. Select units have patios. All units come with a gas range, microwave, wall or central heating, dishwasher and two A/C units. Units can either be carpeted; laminate wood and tile or all tile. The community is within walking distance to many shopping centers including a grocery store and has easy freeway access. Owner provides water, gas and trash. Tenant responsible for electricity. Photographs are meant to be representative of advertised unit, not necessarily of the advertised unit.

Garage and Refrigerator are each available for additional monthly fees.



*Images are meant to be a good faith representation and are not necessarily of the unit advertised*