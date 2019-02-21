All apartments in Upland
968 W. 7th St., 24
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

968 W. 7th St., 24

968 West 7th Street · (909) 766-1728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

968 West 7th Street, Upland, CA 91786

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,385

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Large community with garages for rent, limited free covered parking and off- street parking lot. On-site Resident manager and maintenance. Select units have patios. All units come with a gas range, microwave, wall or central heating, dishwasher and two A/C units. Units can either be carpeted; laminate wood and tile or all tile. The community is within walking distance to many shopping centers including a grocery store and has easy freeway access. Owner provides water, gas and trash. Tenant responsible for electricity. Photographs are meant to be representative of advertised unit, not necessarily of the advertised unit.
Garage and Refrigerator are each available for additional monthly fees.

*Images are meant to be a good faith representation and are not necessarily of the unit advertised*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 968 W. 7th St., 24 have any available units?
968 W. 7th St., 24 has a unit available for $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 968 W. 7th St., 24 have?
Some of 968 W. 7th St., 24's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 968 W. 7th St., 24 currently offering any rent specials?
968 W. 7th St., 24 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 968 W. 7th St., 24 pet-friendly?
No, 968 W. 7th St., 24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upland.
Does 968 W. 7th St., 24 offer parking?
Yes, 968 W. 7th St., 24 does offer parking.
Does 968 W. 7th St., 24 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 968 W. 7th St., 24 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 968 W. 7th St., 24 have a pool?
Yes, 968 W. 7th St., 24 has a pool.
Does 968 W. 7th St., 24 have accessible units?
No, 968 W. 7th St., 24 does not have accessible units.
Does 968 W. 7th St., 24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 968 W. 7th St., 24 has units with dishwashers.
Does 968 W. 7th St., 24 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 968 W. 7th St., 24 has units with air conditioning.
