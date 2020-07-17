All apartments in Upland
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:18 PM

676 N. 3rd Ave.

676 North 3rd Avenue · (909) 403-7521
Location

676 North 3rd Avenue, Upland, CA 91786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a cozy 2 bedroom 2 full bath town home in historic down town Upland! This unit is complete with an adorable outdoor space off the kitchen, and a large detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer hook ups in the garage, or onsite laundry available if needed. Surrounded by tree lined streets and in close proximity to shops and restaurants. Don't pass this up!

This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com, select this property, and click the button to “Schedule a Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com
Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
417-B N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 N. 3rd Ave. have any available units?
676 N. 3rd Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upland, CA.
Is 676 N. 3rd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
676 N. 3rd Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 N. 3rd Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 676 N. 3rd Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 676 N. 3rd Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 676 N. 3rd Ave. offers parking.
Does 676 N. 3rd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 676 N. 3rd Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 N. 3rd Ave. have a pool?
No, 676 N. 3rd Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 676 N. 3rd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 676 N. 3rd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 676 N. 3rd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 676 N. 3rd Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 676 N. 3rd Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 676 N. 3rd Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
