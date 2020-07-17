676 N. 3rd Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

This is a cozy 2 bedroom 2 full bath town home in historic down town Upland! This unit is complete with an adorable outdoor space off the kitchen, and a large detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer hook ups in the garage, or onsite laundry available if needed. Surrounded by tree lined streets and in close proximity to shops and restaurants. Don't pass this up!



This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com, select this property, and click the button to “Schedule a Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com

Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

417-B N. Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786