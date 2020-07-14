All apartments in Union City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Parc Medallion

2500 Medallion Dr · (443) 391-5136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: 17 - Move In Special! One Month in FREE Rent! *Select units and restrictions apply. - $2075.00 off
Location

2500 Medallion Dr, Union City, CA 94587

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 148 · Avail. now

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 088 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parc Medallion.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
At Parc Medallion Apartments, you can enjoy a comfortable lifestyle and be part of the close-knit Union City neighborhood. From its tranquil, landscaped grounds to its inviting interiors, this neighborly community is ready to welcome you home, where scenic walkways guide you alongside professional landscaping, past a sparkling swimming pool and to our expansive, garden-style apartments. Step inside a one or two bedroom apartment home and experience that warm feeling delivered by stylish finishes combined with smart, practical conveniences. This is where you should be!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant.
Deposit: $500 (1 Bedroom) OAC; $600 (2 Bedroom) OAC; - Up to two months rent.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50.00 each pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parc Medallion have any available units?
Parc Medallion has 5 units available starting at $1,985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Union City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Union City Rent Report.
What amenities does Parc Medallion have?
Some of Parc Medallion's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parc Medallion currently offering any rent specials?
Parc Medallion is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: 17 - Move In Special! One Month in FREE Rent! *Select units and restrictions apply. - $2075.00 off
Is Parc Medallion pet-friendly?
Yes, Parc Medallion is pet friendly.
Does Parc Medallion offer parking?
Yes, Parc Medallion offers parking.
Does Parc Medallion have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parc Medallion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parc Medallion have a pool?
Yes, Parc Medallion has a pool.
Does Parc Medallion have accessible units?
No, Parc Medallion does not have accessible units.
Does Parc Medallion have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parc Medallion has units with dishwashers.
